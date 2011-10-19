Apex Factory Automation named exclusive SJ Inno Tech distributor in North America

Virginia headquartered SMT technology expert, Apex Factory Automation, has been named the exclusive distributor of SJ Inno Tech solder paste printers in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Commenting on the company’s appointment, Apex Factory Automation Director of Program Development, Matthew Conway, said: “We’re delighted to add SJ Inno Tech to our SMT product offerings. Their approach to product configuration, which includes state of the art features as standard equipment, is a perfect fit with the uniquely transparent business model we are now bringing to the North American market. All of our products feature high end functionality at a surprising price point, from solder paste printing through component placement and reflow, either stand-alone or as complete turnkey solutions”.