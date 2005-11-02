Electronics Production | November 02, 2005
60 emerging startups
EETimes has listed the 60 emerging companies who have made the best impression on the EETimes editors.
Recently they added Achronix, Semiconductor LLC, Applied Microstructures Inc., Calypto Design Systems Inc., Commit Inc., Diseno de Sistemas en Silicio SA, DiBcom SA, EnOcean GmbH, InPhase Technologies Inc., Imperas Inc., Mitrionics AB, Nanosolar Inc., P.A.Semi Inc., PolyFuel Inc., Raza Microelectronics Inc., RDA Microelectronics, ReVolt Technology A/S, SemEquip Inc., Sequans Communications SA, T3G Technology Co. Ltd. and VeriSilicon Holding Co. Ltd. to the list.
The list below is EETimes version 4.0 of promising emerging startup companies based on the criterias: technology, intended market, maturity, financial position and investment profile.
Achronix Semiconductor LLC (Ithaca, New York)
Ageia Technologies Inc. (Mountain View, Calif.)
Analogix Semiconductor Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif., and Beijing, China)
Apache Design Solutions Inc. (Mountain View, Calif.)
Applied Microstructures Inc. (San Jose, Calif.)
Arithmatica Inc. (Redwood City, Calif.)
Arteris SA (Paris)
BridgeCo AG (Zurich, Switzerland)
Brion Technologies Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Calypto Design Systems Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.),
Cambridge Semiconductor Ltd. (Cambridge, England)
Commit Inc. (Shanghai, China)
Conformative Systems Inc. (Austin, Texas),
Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology Systems Inc. (Foxborough, Mass.)
Dafca Inc. (Framingham Mass.)
DiBcom SA (Palaiseau, France)
Diseno de Sistemas en Silicio SA (Valencia, Spain)
Emerging Memory Technologies Inc. (Kanata, Ontario)
EnOcean GmbH (Oberhaching, Germany)
Frontier Silicon Ltd. (Watford, England)
Handshake Solutions NV (Eindhoven, Netherlands)
Icera Semiconductor Ltd. (Bristol, England)
Ignios Ltd. (Oxford, England)
Imperas Inc. (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Innovative Silicon Inc. (Lausanne, Switzerland)
Inovys Corp. (Pleasanton, Calif.)
InPhase Technologies Inc. (Longmont, Colorado)
Kilopass Technology Inc. (Sunnyvale, Calif.)
Luminescent Technologies Inc. (Mountain View, Calif.)
Luxtera Inc. (Carlsbad, Calif.)
Micromem Technologies Inc. (Toronto)
Mitrionics AB (Lund, Sweden)
Molecular Imprints Inc. (Austin, Texas)
Morpho Technologies Inc. (Irvine, Calif.)
Multibeam Systems Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Nanonex Corp. (Princeton, N.J)
Nanosolar Inc. (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Nanotech Corp. (Changzhou, China)
Novelx Inc. (Lafayette, Calif.)
Open-Silicon Inc. (Sunnyvale, Calif.)
P.A.Semi Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Plastic Logic Ltd. (Cambridge, England)
PolyFuel Inc. (Mountain View, Calif.)
Polymer Vision NV (Eindhoven, Netherlands)
Pulsic Ltd. (Bristol, England)
Raza Microelectronics Inc. (Cupertino, Calif.)
RDA Microelectronics (Shanghai, China)
Replisaurus Technologies AB (Kista, Sweden)
ReVolt Technology A/S (Trondheim, Norway)
SemEquip Inc. (North Billerica, Mass.)
Sequans Communications SA (Paris, France)
Siano Mobile Silicon Ltd. (Netanya, Israel)
Silecs Inc. (San Jose, Calif., and Espoo, Finland)
Silistix Ltd. (Manchester, England)
Straatum Processware Ltd. (Dublin, Ireland)
T3G Technology Co. Ltd. (Beijing, China)
TeraView Ltd. (Cambridge, England)
T-RAM Semiconductor Inc. (San Jose, Calif.)
Transfer Devices Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.)
VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd. (Shanghai, China)
Read the complete list at EETimes.
