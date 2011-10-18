SUSS MicroTec Precision Photomask divested

The SUSS MicroTec AG sold its mask manufacturing business - SUSS MicroTec Precision Photomask Inc. in Palo Alto, California, on October 14, 2011 to Compugraphics Inc..

The move supports the expansion of the SUSS MicroTec Photo Mask Equipment business by eliminating competitive overlap with prospective customers. Synergies with the core equipment business were limited so that a deconsolidation will be possible.



SUSS MicroTec stated that the divestment of the mask business is a further step to focus on its profitable and high growth core business areas. The transaction will have no effect on the consolidated income statement.



Compugraphics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OM Group, has acquired all the assets of SUSS MicroTec Precision Photomask Inc. and will continue operations in the US. Compugraphics is a globally acting mask manufacturer with mask shops in the US, UK and Germany.