Flood waters have inundated the Benchmark campus

Benchmark Electronics announced that flood waters breached the south-side levee protecting the industrial park and the waters have now inundated the Benchmark campus.

The company has extended its suspension of operations in Ayudhaya. The Company has begun utilizing capacity in the Asia Pacific region, including re-starting its Korat, Thailand facility, to support the transfer of customer production.



The Company expects that the flooding of its Ayudhaya facility will have a significant impact on its revenues and operations for the fourth quarter. Benchmark has insurance coverage for the flood/water damage to its facility and also carries business interruption coverage.



The Company remains focused on restoring operations to full production as quickly as conditions permit.