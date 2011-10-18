Update: Hi-Tech Industrial Estate flooded

After efforts to repair the damaged dyke failed floodwater now covers a vast area of the Hi- Tech Industrial Estate compound in Ayutthaya where KCE Technology is located.

Evertiq's sources report that on 14 October the new building, which is the raw material warehouse as well as a production line for the Inner process, was flooded with water to a level as high as 60 centimeters, causing damage to stock inventory and machinery.



At this time, the floodwater has already entered the production floor on the first level of the main factory building. The floodwater level now remains stable.



According Evertiq's sources, KCE Technology is assessing the damage caused by the flooding, but the severity of the situation and the duration of the disruption will affect the total loss. However, they have sufficient insurance coverage for property damage and business interruption by flood.



As the water subsides, the company will reinstate plant facilities and repair machinery as necessary in order to restore the operation to its normal capacity as soon as possible, which at this time is estimated to be within 2-3 months.



At the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate, which is in the flood risk area and where KCE Electronics PCL is located, the

continuous rainfall has caused the water level to rise slightly, and the level is now 48 centimeters below the flood wall.

However, the company has increased monitoring around the clock and has put in place the highest level protection

measures.



Bangpoo Industrial Estate, where KCE International is located, has not been affected by flooding. However, the situation is being closely monitored, and an emergency plan has been established.



The company will continue to monitor the situation and we will inform you accordingly if there is any significant change

in circumstance.