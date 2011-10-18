Asymblix gaining momentum

Asymblix, a specialty EMS provider focused on quick turn prototyping and low volume manufacturing has successfully re-launched board assembly and turnkey services to the OEM community.

The company was founded after the bankruptcy of TXP Corporation in 2010 and is a division of iPhotonix, LLC, which is owned by Yorkville Advisors LLC, an alternative investment manager that was founded in January 2001.



"This past year has certainly been a challenging one for us.” said Chris Ryan, CFO. “We emerged from bankruptcy and were fortunate to retain most of our key employees. We then reestablished our services with the customers that we had previously served, and have now been winning business with new customers in need of our expertise in quick turn prototyping and low volume manufacturing. I believe we are on the right track and well positioned for future growth.”



Leveraging a history of service that dates back to when its facility was a Product Introduction Center for Flextronics, Inc., Asymblix has been able to retain most of its core team and has won back about 80% of its previous customer base.



Originally known as Texas Prototypes when it spun out of Flextronics in 2002, the company also operated as TXP Corporation from 2006 through 2010. Following the recession in 2008, TXP Corporation filed for bankruptcy protection from which it successfully emerged in March 2010 as a new legal entity and with new ownership. Its core service offerings remain focused on quick turn prototyping and low to medium volume, high mix assemblies.