Siemens goes to Asia

Siemens Logistics and Assembly Systems Group (L&A) will increase its production in the Asia-Pacific further, as Siemens AG plans to increase its division's presence in Asia with its new "Go to Asia" strategy.

Siemens has over 430.000 employees over the world. More than 12 % of them in the Asia-Pacific. Siemens plans to increase that number even more during next year as the company implements a reorganisation plan for its different units.



In September, the Siemens L&A division delivered its first Siplace Surface Mount Technology machine from its new plant in Singapore, only 14 months after start-up. The customer was the rapidly growing EMS Provider Jurong Technologies Industrial. Siemens consider this as a major step in its "Go to Asia" strategy.



Siemens Siplace Center Asia has recruited a 100 plus employees and another 100 employees are expected to be hired during next year. Siemens currently has 80 % of its SMT business in the Asia-Pacific.