©MYDATA

Tioga buys two pick-and-place machines from MYDATA

Tioga, a privately owned contract electronic manufacturer in the UK, has invested in two new MY100LX10e pick-and-place machines from MYDATA.

The new purchase brings the total number of MYDATA pick-and-place machines at Tioga’s Derby manufacturing facility to seven.



Tioga stated that the investment will help the company further capatilise on the current growth in the European electronics sector and to satisfy the increasing requirements of its customers for flexibility, fast turnaround and competitive pricing.



The new MYDATA machines are both equipped with 16,000 cph hydra heads and linescan cameras, allowing them to handle a wide range of components efficiently, including “difficult” micro BGA and BGA devices. The new machines have been set up to work together as a Synergy line with a throughput of up to 32,000 cph. Line-mode configuration has been adopted, which eliminates the need to split programs across the machines.



The new MY100LX10e machines are the latest models in the new-generation MY100 range.