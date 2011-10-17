©Saab

Saab signs MSEK 105 contract

Defense and security company Saab AB has signed a contract with Norwegian Defence Logistics Organization for upgrade of the steering control consoles on the ULA class submarine.

The order value amounts to MSEK 105 (11.5 M Euro) and will be carried out between 2011 and 2016.



The order will secure new high technology components in the steering control consoles regarding autopilot functionality and integration for the Norwegian ULA Class Submarines.



“The selection of Saab to provide the steering control console upgrade for ULA Class Submarines show Saab’s position as a leading supplier in the naval market,” says Mats Pettersson, Head of Marketing and Sales at Saab’s business area Support and Services.