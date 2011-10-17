Hi-Tech Industrial Estate prepares for evacuation

The flood prevention embankment at the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate, Ayutthaya, Thailand, where KCE Technology is located, is unable to resist the increasing level of floodwater from the Chao Phraya River.

A source has told Evertiq that despite efforts to repair the damaged dyke floodwater has already surged into the estate area from Asia Road. The Industrial Estate Authority has asked for co-operation from all companies inside the estate to prepare for immediate evacuation.



KCE Technology factory has been shut down temporarily since yesterday.The flooding situation at Lat Krabang Industrial Estate, where KCE Electronics PCL is located, has now stabilized. The company has increased monitoring around the clock and has prepared for the highest level protection plan.