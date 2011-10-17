Electrovert celebrates 60th anniversary

October marks Electrovert’s 60th anniversary. Founded in 1951 in Montreal Quebec Canada, Electrovert is known globally as a manufacturer of wave soldering, reflow soldering, and precision cleaning equipment used in the PCB assembly and semiconductor industries.

Electrovert has a long history of product and industry-wide successes with over 400 patents. Many of these designs are industry standards and have become integral to the success of the world’s largest OEM and contract electronics manufacturers.



Electrovert's technologies include: DwellMax Plus and UltraFill nozzles for wave soldering; Intelligent Flux Control and IsoThermal Chamber Technology for reflow soldering; and Hurricane Jet and JIC spray technology for precision cleaning.



"A core competency of Electrovert has been to focus on technologies that provide process solutions for high-end, demanding production environments", states general manager, Geoff Klein.