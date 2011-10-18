Fineline expands into France

Fineline FRANCE was established (as of October 1, 2011) as a subsidiary of the Fineline-Group.

"Our growth and success from in the last years demands a continuous improvement to satisfy our customer requests. Fineline France is now closer to the French market and provides even better services", states a press release. The technical and commercial team in France is led by the Managing Director Mr. Angel Fernandez.



The Fineline Group was established in 2007, following the merger between Aviv PCB & Technologies (Israel) and Fineline GmBH (Germany). Today it operates 8 subsidiaries and representatives in over 10 countries in Europe, Russia, Israel, South East Asia and China.



During 2010 Fineline Group supplied over 40 Million USD worth of PCB solutions and has moved more than 350 tons of goods to its customers in the medical, automotive, communication, industrial, aerospace, military and consumer sectors through-out the world.