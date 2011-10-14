iPhone 4S Teardown

Just wanted to let you know that we got ahold of an iPhone4S, and we're in the midst of taking it apart. Our usual teardown summary will follow once we've torn down the whole enchilada.

iFixit: "Siri, may we disassemble you for all to see?"



iPhone 4S (Siri): "42"



iFixit: "I didn't ask for the meaning of life, Siri..."



iPhone 4S (Siri): "42 is the number of seconds you have left until I initiate the self-destruct sequence..."



iFixit: "Message received."



Apparently Siri is not too happy with our request, but when has a machine stood in the way of iFixit's exceptional team of tinkerers? Join them as we delve deep into the recesses of the new iPhone4S. The full teardown coming soon. We keep you posted.