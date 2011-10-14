Suntron to close Sugar Land facility

Suntron Corporation will close its Sugar Land, Texas facility once customer production is transferred to other locations in 2012. "This action completes the re-positioning we began in late 2009," said President and CEO Ed Wheeler.

"Consolidating our footprint and reducing facilities and support costs will better position us for growth within the very competitive contract manufacturing sector," said Wheeler.



Suntron will be working with its Sugar Land customers over the next several weeks to develop detailed production transition plans. The schedule for production completion and plant shutdown will be finalized after transition plans are completed. Suntron company executives and corporate human resource staff will be working closely with affected employees and local authorities to provide available transition assistance and severance packages.



Suntron has established a transition team to make the transfer of production into Suntron's other locations in Methuen, Massachusetts, Phoenix, Arizona or Tijuana, Mexico as seamless as possible for the customers.