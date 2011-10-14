Plexus to receive AS9100 certification in China

Plexus has successfully completed its audit and has received recommendation for AS9100 certification at its Hangzhou, China facility.

Jim Anderson, Customer Management Vice President for the Defense/Security/Aerospace Market Sector, commented, "We proactively align our certification activities to meet our customers' needs. By achieving AS9100 certification in China, Plexus further establishes its continued commitment to the aerospace market sector by providing our customers with an aerospace center of excellence in China. This certification will enable us to expand our engineering and manufacturing solutions to our aerospace customers within the Asia-Pacific region and provide our customers a strong service offering for the growing China market."



YJ Lim, President of Plexus Asia-Pacific stated, "Plexus is investing in aerospace capabilities in China to support the voice of the customer. Achieving this milestone demonstrates our standard of excellence and proven track record of compliance and regulatory expertise. Plexus continues to be a leader in the mid-to-low volume, higher complexity market space by providing best-in-class Product Realization Value Stream Solutions to our customers."