OSI Systems awarded USD 1.6 million in orders

OSI Electronics, a business within OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, has received orders for components valued at approximately USD 1.6 million from a fuel cell technology provider.

OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to work with this major OEM that develops cost-effective power solutions that increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints of its customers.”