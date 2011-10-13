Elcoteq starts layoffs in Hungary

EMS-provider has notified the local labour office about layoffs in Hungary and the closure of its manufacturing facility in Pécs.

As reported earlier, Luxembourg-registered EMS-provider Elcoteq declared bankruptcy last week and is to close its manufacturing facility in Pécs (Hungary). Regional media now reports the local labour office as well as unions have been informed about the dismissal of 1'515 workers.