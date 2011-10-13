Juki appoints Executive Operating Officer

Juki Corporation, headquartered in Tama Center, Tokyo, Japan, announces that Robert J. Black, Jr. has been appointed to the position of Executive Operating Officer of Juki Corporation.

Mr. Black currently serves as President & CEO of Juki Automation Systems, Inc., Juki’s subsidiary company located in the United States, where he will continue his duties in addition to his new responsibilities.



In his new position Mr. Black will report to the top management of Juki Corporation where he will advise on the worldwide SMT market, strategies to continue Juki’s growth in electronics assembly and assistance to other Juki subsidiary companies.



Mr. Black becomes the first non-Japanese Executive Officer in Juki’s 73 year history. His appointment took effect July 1, 2011.