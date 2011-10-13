eXception strengthens it's sales team further

Salvatore Scarvaci and John Wood have joined eXception PCB to further strengthen it's European Sales Team, reporting into Anne Holden, Commercial and Sales Director.

Salvatore Scarvaci has more than 20 years international sales experience having held senior European Sales and Business Development roles with blue chip organisations such as AT&T, NCR and more recently with Mastercard's Prepaid European Division.



John Wood has over 25 years sales experience working for major UK and International companies such as Exacta, TDS Circuits, Compeq (Taiwan), Circatex, Tyco Microser (Madrid) and more recently Stevenage Circuits.



Anne Holden said: "Salvatore's objective will be to elevate eXception's presence further in Europe and to fuel "new" revenue streams, particularly from Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic in line with the companies growth plans. We are excited about John's appointment as he brings a wealth of experience to eXception and will be a significant player in the continuing growth of eXception".