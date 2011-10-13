GSPK continues investments

PCB manufacturer GSPK with 3 manufacturing and sales facilities across the UK and also in Ireland, Spain and the Far East, invested into production processes.

Knaresborough-based GSPK has purchased a MicroCraft KMH digital ink jet printer from Viking Test Services.



"This technology is at the forefront of PCB manufacturing and GSPK are proud to be able to supply their customers the benefits it offers. This machine features highly productive bidirectional printing and prints legend information directly from gerber data, uniquely serializing and bar coding every PCB printed. This, together with the precise printing enabled by the warpage removal system, dramatically reduces manufacturing cycle times and further enhances GSPK’s flexibility and performance", the company states.