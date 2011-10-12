Solarwatt AG announces entry into Danish market

Solarwatt AG is expanding its operations into the Scandinavian market. The German solar module manufacturer has extended its Europe-wide distribution network northwards to include a Danish partner, Solarglas A/S.

Based in the Danish port of Aarhus, Solarglas A/S not only markets Solarwatt modules and system solutions, but also provides support to installers in planning and constructing photovoltaic systems.



“We already have experience in developing design concepts for conventional carports and terrace shade systems,” states Ole Gregersen, CEO at Solarglas. “By including photovoltaic elements, we are taking an important step towards the future. Solarwatt modules complement our design concepts perfectly and also enhance projects from a visual perspective.”



“We are looking forward to working with our new partner,” declares Hendrik Pilz, Sales Manager at Solarwatt. “Our premium products and experience in the residential segment also enable us to cater directly to the needs of homeowners, who we seek to impress with our quality and service.”



Solarwatt AG will be offering a training program for Danish Solarglas A/S installers in November. Training will take place in the company headquarters in Dresden, where installers will learn extensively about the German module manufacturer’s products and services, and also visit Europe’s most modern module production line.