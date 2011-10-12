Harris secures order from Poland

Harris Corporation has received USD 5 million in orders to supply Falcon III AN/PRC-117G multiband manpack radios to the Republic of Poland.

“The AN/PRC-117G is rapidly emerging as the radio of choice as nations modernize their tactical communications to capitalize on the transition to the networked battlefield,” said Andy Start, president, international business, Harris RF Communications. “Poland is acquiring the radios to provide its forces with current capabilities as well as a platform for emerging requirements. Our Falcon family of radios provides the backbone for systems that address the biggest communication challenges our customers face.”



In addition to Poland, the AN/PRC-117G has been acquired by the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Slovakia and Australia. Harris has shipped more than 15'000 of these radios worldwide, with more than a third deployed in support of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.