Murata acquires VTI Technologies Oy

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with all shareholders of VTI Technologies Oy - headquartered in Vantaa (Finland) - to acquire all the outstanding VTI shares.

This acquisition is expected to close within six (6) months, pending approval under applicable laws and regulations, and confirmation of the conditions stipulated in the share sale and purchase agreement. Following the completion of this acquisition, VTI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata.



The transaction is all cash, and Murata Electronics Europe B.V. - headquartered in Hoofddorp (The Netherlands) - Murata’s wholly owned subsidiary, will be the acquiring vehicle. Murata has agreed to acquire 100% of VTI for an enterprise value of approximately 20 billion yen (195 million euro). The transaction will be funded out of MEH’s cash reserves.