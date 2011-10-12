Harting with subsidiary in Canada

The Harting Technology Group opened its own local subsidiary, Harting Canada, Inc., on October 1, 2011 to further enhance customer relations in Canada.

A significant part of the 25-year success story of the Harting subsidiary in North America is based on close collaboration with customers in Canada. With its sales company in Saint Laurent (Quebec), the Technology Group is highlighting the importance of its customers based there.



Rolf Meyer, CEO of Harting Inc. of North America, said: “Now that we have a local presence, we want to position the company with a new focus on the Canadian market – not just as the leading brand for innovative solutions, but also as a local partner which provides the “best value” products in terms of quality, price, dependability and longevity.”