Sectra forms new company

The Swedish IT and medical-technology company Sectra has established a new wholly-owned company with offices in Madrid, Spain and OPorto, Portugal. This move allows Sectra to extend sales and service of medical systems to customers in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Spain and Portugal are two of the most expansive markets for medical IT systems in Europe and many hospitals in this region are currently planning to digitize their radiology operations.



“This is a strategic move in our drive to strengthen our position on the European market. With Sectra personnel on-site, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the growing healthcare market in this region and to help customers maximize the benefit of their investments in medical imaging systems,” says Georg Sellman, Vice President Operations at Sectra Imtec AB.



Sectra has offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the UK, Italy, the US, Australia and now also in Spain and Portugal. In addition, Sectra operates through partners all over the world.