Rehm with new European distributors

Rehm Thermal Systems has confirmed the appointment of two new European distributors. EPM Handels AG is now the official distributor for the company in Switzerland while Accelonix Ibérica takes responsibility for Spain and Portugal.

Commenting on the new appointments, Rehm General Sales Manager for Europe, Martin Meyer, explains: “We’re delighted to welcome EPM Handels and Accelonix Ibérica to our trusted network of distributors. Not only do the appointments increase the accessibility of our product range for customers in Europe, but they also extend the level of support we can offer our customers too. We’re continually striving to enhance the service we deliver our customers and I have every confidence that, having reinforced our distributor base, we have raised the bar once again!”