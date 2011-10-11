Ericsson and Huawei accused of bribery

Yesterday, Ericsson and Huawei ended up in a Chinese court. The companies, bitter rivals, stand accused of trying to get market advantages with money paid 'under the table'.

Both Ericsson and Huawei stand accused of having paid bribes to a Chinese government official in charge of procurement of the contract, according to the news agency Nyheter direkt, which in turn refers to Bloomberg.



Ericssons issaid to have paid a commission of 2% to Shen Changfu in 1996 when he worked as head of the Chongqing Telecom Bureau and was responsible for the purchase of Ericsson facilities.



Huawei is said to have benefited from the procurement of Shen Changfu when he sat as President and CEO for China Mobile Chongqing.



In total, the trial is about bribes equivalent to 36.2 million yuan (4.2 MEUR).