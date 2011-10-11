© Siplace Electronics Production | October 11, 2011
New Siplace Head for Cluster Americas
ASM Assembly Systems has appointed Jeff Timms the new head of its Americas Siplace Cluster. Timms, a proven expert in the electronics manufacturing industry who occupied various management positions at Siplace from 1997 through 2007, will be in charge of Siplace’s North and South America business.
Jeff Timms is considered a top manager with many years of broad experience in the electronics manufacturing industry. After spending the years from 1997 through 2007 in the Siplace team at Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems, he worked in a top position at Microscan Systems Inc. and Panasonic before returning to the Siplace team.
Timms is excited about his new assignment: "I am very happy to be back in the global team. I look forward to working with my Siplace colleagues as well as to their commitment and technology leadership position. With product innovations like the Siplace SX and the commitment of the ASM Group as an industrial investor with clear growth targets, ASM Assembly Systems has achieved an outstanding strategic position in the industry. Now we must translate this advantage into sustainable success stories for our customers and into rising market shares."
"With the support of the global Siplace Team and especially with the highly motivated Siplace Team in the Americas I will fully focus on the requirements and challenges of our customers". Jeff Timms, head of Americas Siplace Cluster"Jeff Timms worked with great success for us in the past and contributed considerably to the development of our business in the Americas. For this reason, we kept track of him during his successful years with other companies and are glad to have him and his considerably experience and expertise back as a member of the Siplace team," said Günter Lauber, CEO of ASM Assembly Systems.
