Merlin Circuits converts to Taiyo inkjet ink

Merlin Circuits in Deeside are cooperating with Taiyo America. Taiyo will become the new supplier of ink for their Sprint 8 legend printer.

Technical Director, Nick Mclean stated: "We are looking forward to a close working relationship with Taiyo, being the market leader in their field." The high tech PCB manufacturer, based in North Wales (UK), produces a number of board types including FR4, polyimide, flex, flex-rigid and PTFE.