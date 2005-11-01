Foxconn looks into chips & PCBs

One of the worlds largest EMS providers, Foxconn Electronics, is currently investigating the opportunities to move into the production of passive components.

Taiwanese local media report that Foxconn is studying the possibilities of expanding its EMS business to also cover production of passive components. Foxconn has not confirmed any of these details. Foxconn recently announced an investment in its own PCB production.



Taiwan's largest MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitor) maker, Yageo, welcomes EMS providers such as Foxconn Electronics to join the passive component industry.

