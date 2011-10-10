Flextronics and Huawei expand partnership

Flextronics and Huawei have expanded their existing supply chain partnership to include services such as reverse logistics and configure-to-order (CTO) products in Hungary.

Today's announcement marks the fifth major region where the companies partner globally. Flextronics currently provides a wide array of product manufacturing and services to Huawei in China, India, Brazil, and Mexico.



"We are very happy and excited to expand our long-standing collaborative and successful relationship with Huawei into Eastern Europe and provide them with local supply chain services," said Michael Clarke, Group President of Flextronics Integrated Network Solutions.