Danish electronics manufacturer invests in Szczecin (Poland)

Hundreds of new jobs and a PLN 12 million (EUR 2.7 million) investment. Danish electronics manufacturer Eltwin A/S starts its operations in Szczecin (Poland).

Eltwin will produce electronics and metal components for ventilation. During next 2 years, the company will rent a manufacturing hall, employing 50 staff. After build its own factory with an area of ​​1'300 m2 Eltwin plans to double staff numbers.