GATEline AB and Lewel Group to cooperate

GATEline AB and Lewel Group Finland Oy have signed a partner agreement where Lewel Group will work as the first contact for customers in Finland.

GATEline has appointed Lewel Group as representative for the Finnish market and to work with the software products that GATEline is distributing in Finland such as Cadence Allegro PCB Design and Cadence OrCAD PCB Design series of products from Cadence Design Systems, Inc and PLM systems from Omnify Software. Lewel Group will handle first-line technical support and customer training and also provide design services using Cadence design tools.



“We are very pleased to be able to improve our service even more for all our customers in Finland by this partnership. They will now have access to a local company that is represented in several places in Finland; Oulu, Kuopio and Espoo. With high technical competence Lewel Group is ready to serve Finnish customers with product information, first- line support and training” said Jan Lindholm (CEO) at GATEline.



“This representative agreement with GATEline strengthens significantly cooperation with our existing and new Finnish customers. By providing our customers local technical support and training for Cadence and Omnify softwares, Lewel Group customers will improve their design quality and ensure time-to-market. Furthermore Lewel Group is able to provide design services for customers by using Cadence design tools. ” said Jukka Kangas (CEO) at Lewel Group.