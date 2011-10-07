Mark O'Connor appointed CEO of eXception

Mark O’Connor has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive for eXception with immediate effect.

Mr O'Connor joined eXception some 17 months ago, initially in an interim capacity. For the last year, Mark has been joint Managing Director of both eXception VAR and eXception EMS. His promotion to Group Chief Executive is a natural progression.



"Mark has been instrumental in repositioning the business as a one-stop shop for all our customers’ PCB needs, focusing on industry leading service and response levels throughout all our business units. I am sure you will all join me in congratulating Mark on his new position and continue to do everything you can to make his role a successful one as we work collectively to drive the business forward", states Jon Sopher, Chairman.