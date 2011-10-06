Deltec selects 3-D SPI System from Viscom

© Viscom

Deltec Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, based in Furth im Wald, has selected Viscom's 3-D solder paste inspection system.

We appreciate the high quality of Viscom's products. It was not only the inspection performance, but also the entire mechanics and workmanship that convinced us.André Dahlhoff, CEO of Deltec Automotive GmbH & Co. KG. in Furth im Wald, Germany / © Viscom

From its more than 6,000 m² (approx. 65,000 ft2) production plant in Furth im Wald, Germany, the electronic service provider, Deltec, manufactures automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. In addition to EMS services, Deltec also provides design and PCB layout as well as process development and prototyping.Product quality plays a decisive role for Deltec's success. To detect defects and optimize processes, Deltec has long relied on AOI and AXI systems from Viscom. In order to detect defect tendencies early in production, the company has invested in Viscom's S3088 3-D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) system.This concept also convinced André Dahlhoff, CEO of Deltec Automotive GmbH & Co. KG. in Furth im Wald, Germany: "We are happy to now be able to work with the customary high Viscom standard when it comes to solder paste inspection. The performance of the S3088 SPI system convinced us during the evaluation. With Viscom, we have a development partner that responds to the requirements and wishes of his customers in addition to providing reliable service and support."The S3088 SPI inspection system uses the fringe projection method and checks paste printing with the highest possible speed and precision. Even the most demanding electronic assemblies with CSPs or micro BGAs and pad sizes of 01005 are reliably inspected. In addition to the customary 2-D inspection for misalignment, completeness and smearing, soldering paste height, surface area and volume also are reliably recorded and inspected.