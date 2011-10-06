2010: 1/3 of MEMS in value processed in Japan

© Enics / Evertiq

Visitors at the Enics Day 2011 at the Slagthuset in Malmö (Sweden) were able to attend and listen to a number of interesting presentations. One of them came from Dev Patel, Regional Sales Manager EMEA at IHS iSuppli.

"On March 11, Japan was hit by a natural disaster. I don't know if anyone knew what was going to happen after that. Closest to the epicentre of earthquake, a lot of damage to equipment recorded. Further away infrastructure was most affected. "

In 2010, a third of the MEMS in value was processed in Japan. In fact, 9 of the top50 MEMS IDM/fabless manufacturers are Japanese; Canon, Panasonic, Epson to name but a few.Western companies also processed their MEMS in Japan. Texas Instruments did >50% of its CMOS processing of DLP chipsets in Miho in 2010. Freescale had >80% of MEMS processed in Sendai, while Knowles (foundry Partner Sony Kyushu Corp.) Goodrich (automotive and commercial gyros processed in Amgasaki) and STMicroelectronics (microphone dies manufactured at Omron in Yasu) reach 100%.Then came March 11, 2011. Japan was hit by a massive earthquake. The epicentre just off shore Fukushima put a stop to most manufacturing activities in the country. The nuclear contamination around the Fukushima power plant caused further problems.• Freescale’s Sendai fab (was scheduled to close in Dec. 2011 / transfer to 8’’ Oak-Ill fab in TX already initiated and buffer inventory had already been built)• TI’ Miho’s fab (TI had already multiple sources in place e.g. internal fab in Dallas and external foundry e.g. Dongbu Hitek (Korea)• Canon’s Fukushima fab (located 60km in-land away from Fukushima power plant / already fully operational 11 days after the earthquake)A lot of things have happened since then. Now - 6 months later - 80% of the infrastructure has been restored. The rest does not cause any disruptions to the supply chain. "Japan has done a fantastic job. It is interesting to see today. There have been problems, but much of it has been managed very well. Most companies acted fast; switching manufacturing to other places."-----The imformation used for this article was presented by Dev Patel at the Enics Day 2011. / All charts