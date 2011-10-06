© Enics / Evertiq Electronics Production | October 06, 2011
2010: 1/3 of MEMS in value processed in Japan
Visitors at the Enics Day 2011 at the Slagthuset in Malmö (Sweden) were able to attend and listen to a number of interesting presentations. One of them came from Dev Patel, Regional Sales Manager EMEA at IHS iSuppli.
In 2010, a third of the MEMS in value was processed in Japan. In fact, 9 of the top50 MEMS IDM/fabless manufacturers are Japanese; Canon, Panasonic, Epson to name but a few.
Western companies also processed their MEMS in Japan. Texas Instruments did >50% of its CMOS processing of DLP chipsets in Miho in 2010. Freescale had >80% of MEMS processed in Sendai, while Knowles (foundry Partner Sony Kyushu Corp.) Goodrich (automotive and commercial gyros processed in Amgasaki) and STMicroelectronics (microphone dies manufactured at Omron in Yasu) reach 100%.
Surprisingly enough, only 3 MEMS facilities were damaged:
• Freescale’s Sendai fab (was scheduled to close in Dec. 2011 / transfer to 8’’ Oak-Ill fab in TX already initiated and buffer inventory had already been built)
• TI’ Miho’s fab (TI had already multiple sources in place e.g. internal fab in Dallas and external foundry e.g. Dongbu Hitek (Korea)
• Canon’s Fukushima fab (located 60km in-land away from Fukushima power plant / already fully operational 11 days after the earthquake)
A lot of things have happened since then. Now - 6 months later - 80% of the infrastructure has been restored. The rest does not cause any disruptions to the supply chain. "Japan has done a fantastic job. It is interesting to see today. There have been problems, but much of it has been managed very well. Most companies acted fast; switching manufacturing to other places."
-----
Note: The imformation used for this article was presented by Dev Patel at the Enics Day 2011. / All charts © iSuppli
