Electronics Production | October 06, 2011
CrossControl starts up in Germany
CrossControl, the Sweden-based provider of industrial vehicle control solutions, establishes operations in Germany. The German office will be headed by Yassine Zoubir, previously CEO within ArcelorMittal.
“I am really excited to be back in the field of mobile controls. It is an area in rapid development and I see that the industrial vehicle market still has considerable untapped and growing potential” comments Zoubir and continues: “By leveraging the right technology, OEMs can create stronger offerings to its customers in terms of user experience and increased vehicle productivity. I early recognized that CrossControl, with its solution approach and strong track record, would fit the needs of the German market and I am thrilled about the opportunity to be part of the company’s further development ”.
With the German office, located in Dűsseldorf, the company will provide local support to its growing base of German customers. With global accounts such as John Deere and Bombardier Transportation, CrossControl already has a substantial business in Germany as a base for further developing its business in the German market.
“In Northern Europe there are a number of major industrial vehicle OEMs that early recognized the importance of increased automation and use of advanced controls as a means of differentiation” says CrossControl CEO Peter Lageson and continues: “We have had the fortune of being part of this development which has enabled us to develop a strong offering in the domain of vehicle control. On this basis, we are building the company further, and establishing the company in Germany is an important strategic milestone for us”.
