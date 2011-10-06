Chamberlain Group invests in solderability tester

Ascentech LLC, the North American distributor for GEN3 Systems Ltd., sold and installed a MUST III Solderability Tester (wetting balance) at The Chamberlain Group’s Sonora, Mexico manufacturing facility.

The MUST III System is a wetting balance testing system capable of testing to all relevant solder standards including IPC, MIL-STD, IPC/EIA/JEDEC, etc. The MUST System 3 measures the solderability of a printed circuit board and/or component's metallic terminations by documenting the wetting curve of the unit under test.



"The main reason why we decided to purchase the MUST III system was to obtain quantitative data to measure issues with poor solderability on purchased components. In a manufacturing environment like Chamberlain’s, where several suppliers and distributors are sourced, it is very common to have issues with components with high aging, resulting in poor solderability. Our MUST III system takes the uncertainty out the equation, and helps prevent assembly, quality, and product reliability headaches down the road", says Jesus Fernandez, Incoming Quality Manager at the Sonora facility.