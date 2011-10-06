Goepel electronic expands GATE Partner Program in Asia

Goepel electronic announces the incorporation of Testing House Korea Co, Ltd. (THK) as the newest member in the global GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts) alliance program.

THK, based in Bundang City of South Korea, has already been a Goepel electronic Centre of Expertise (CoE) for several years.



The cooperation focuses on development and practical implementation of new products and capabilities based on JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation, advanced integration of Boundary Scan into ATE systems and programmers (Agilent, TRI, Teradyne), and high quality test development services.



"We feel very fortunate to have been partnering with THK for several years now, and we are excited to welcoming them in the GATE program", says Ralph Dressler, Managing Director of Asian Operations with Goepel electronics Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong. "An extraordinary level of expertise in many aspects of printed circuit assembly test and vast experience with various types of test equipment and test methodologies allow THK to provide our mutual customers with very effective and optimised test strategies."



“Teaming with Goepel electronic allows us to utilize and support the best Boundary Scan products available on the market today”, says David Jang, Director at THK.



In addition to custom integration of Goepel electronic’s JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware and software, THK offers test program development and training services. Having worked with Goepel electronic’s JTAG/Boundary Scan test technologies for the past four years, THK has developed into an expert providing customers with unique solutions to fit their particular needs including stand-alone Boundary Scan test and integrated solutions for In-Circuit Test and Functional Test.