Siplace grants insights into its technology developments

© ASM Assembly Systems

Siplace technology scout Norbert Heilmann will give insights into current Siplace development projects during a presentations at this year's TEC event in Lund (Sweden).

"The Siplace Glue Feeder will make it possible to attach glue dots selectively to components and only just before they are placed." Siplace technology scout Norbert Heilmann / © ASM Assembly Systems

Use this link for more info about the TEC 2011.

"Over the coming months, Siplace will unveil a series of hardware and software tools for the placement of LEDs to allow producers to significantly improve their efficiency in this field, which is currently the fastest growing in the industry", states a press release.During his presentation, Norbert Heilmann will talk about a special Siplace Glue Feeder for the selective application of glue dots to components. "The Siplace Glue Feeder will make it possible to attach glue dots selectively to components and only just before they are placed. Electronics manufacturers benefit from this feature because they no longer have to apply adhesives to the PCB and can use the Siplace digital vision system for quality control. And last but not least, they can install and maintain this innovative dispenser unit as flexibly as any other feeder."/ October 14, 2011 : Scandic Star Hotel / Lund (Sweden) : Norbert Heilmann / 10:30 - 11:00 : Siplace thinks in innovative terms: the new Glue FeederAnd we are sure Mr Heilmann will be able to answer all possible questions that could present themselves in Lund.