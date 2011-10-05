© Merlin

Merlin Artetch achieves AS9100 to Rev C

High technology PCB supplier Merlin Artetch Ltd has achieved AS9100 to Rev C accreditation. The standard is designed to meet the stringent and complex demands and requirements of the defence and commercial aerospace sectors. Rev C expands the scope of AS9100.

Merlin Artetch Quality Director Joolz Burt commented:



"The deadline for transition to rev C is July 2012 with many companies yet to complete stage 1 audit and planning stage 2 audits for 2012. Here at Merlin Artetch Ltd we opted to go directly to stage 2 as we were ready & waiting to be audited”.



PCB manufacturer for over 40 years, Merlin Artetch Ltd formally Artetch Circuits Ltd operates a manufacturing facility in Littlehampton (West Sussex / UK).