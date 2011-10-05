Incap will close down Helsinki factory for 10 days

The negotiations in accordance with the Cooperation Act at Incap's Helsinki factory have been concluded.

The company will lay off the entire blue-collar personnel of the factory for a duration of 8 days so that the factory will be closed from 19-28 October. Furthermore, 11 employees are laid off for the rest of the year and the others will work on short time until the end of the year.



The negotiations were initiated on 13 September due to production and financial reasons, because the company wanted to prepare for the decline in demand as indicated by some customers. The Helsinki factory employs today 62 persons.