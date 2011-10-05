IHAAB cooperates with Riga Technical University

Sweden-based IHAAB Group has signed a cooperation agreement with the Riga Technical University.

Riga Technical University (RTU) is the oldest Technical University in The Baltic States and largest technical university in Latvia. The history dates back to 1862 when Riga Polytechnic was formed.



RTU is an accredited, internationally recognized European university which consists of 8 faculties and 35 institutions with over 15,000 students from 50 different countries.



One of the RTU strategic objectives is qualitative scientific research integrated in study process with active participation in international, national and thematic research programmes by stimulating technology transfer and innovations development.



RTU collaborates closely with LEITC which is an accredited test center for EMC compliance testing and related services with its focus on Europe and Russia.



The emphasis of the cooperation with the IHAAB group will be in innovations for different customer products and the development of solutions and methods within the field of automatic control engineering. A number of RTU researchers are already involved in commercial projects that have started.



The agreement runs for five years with an extension of 1 year at a time.



RTU's Rector Prof. Dr. SC. ing. habil. Leonids Ribickis says:



I am very pleased that our discussions finally resulted in an active cooperation agreement that will contribute to the deepening of friendly relations between our two countries and to create a close and extensive cooperation.

Both parties will initiate and jointly undertake development projects, and share research results based on financially supported opportunities and results.



IHAAB Group's CEO Peter Strömgren says:



We have for a long time been working on strengthening our development capacities in different specialized areas to assist our customers in various development projects.



It is now a great honor for us to have access to a group of skilled scientists who carefully and ably manages complex issues to show results within our priority customer’s projects.



We look forward to an exciting co-operation with RTU's competent staff members and associates that gives us opportunities to connect new interesting projects to the IHAAB group. We have within the co-operation already started a major project and further projects are about to be activated.