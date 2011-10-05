ESTnet Council strengthened

Five new members have joined the ESTnet’s Council. They are David Davies from Axiom Manufacturing Services; Richard Love from SPTS Technologies; Robert Haase from International Rectifier in Newport, Alun Haines from Centillion Environment & Recycling UK and Neil McGrath from Panasonic System Networks Company UK.

Tasked with being the public face and voice of the electronics, software and technology industry in Wales, the new members join existing Council members Steve Dalton, Sony UK Technology Centre; Steve Randall-Smith, Panasonic Manufacturing UK Ltd; Mike Greenway, Cassidian, Ian Menzies, General Dynamics UK and Chris Meadows, IQE plc.



Welcoming the newly strengthened Council, Dr Chris Young, Chief Executive of the ESTnet said:



The Council’s role is to be the visible face and voice of the electronics, software and technology industry and the ESTnet in Wales. The Council also acts as a conduit for communication between the organisation and its members, thereby assisting the ESTnet to understand and tackle issues affecting the industry.



We are delighted that so many of the major players have shown their commitment to our industry by joining the Council and remain confident that collectively, we will continue to provide our members with expert opinion and knowledge, opportunities to network and collaborate and collectively enhance their performance, profitability and prosperity.



David Davies, Managing Director of Axiom Manufacturing Services, who recently joined the Council said: “As an independent organisation, the ESTnet plays a vital role not just in promoting the value of manufacturing and the various skills within the industry, but can help business of all sizes grow and succeed. I am delighted to serve as a member of the Council.”



Keith Gibbons, Managing Director at Gwent Cables who also joins the Council as Member Representative said: “As a business it is very important for us to understand the issues, challenges and key trends of our large EMS clients. The ESTnet enables us to do this and network with a number of people within these large companies and organisations. Joining the Council as a representative of the wider membership has been very refreshing. Within the ESTnet there is a genuine drive to create something dynamic and matched to today's challenges.”