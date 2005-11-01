Vitesse switch from Memec to DT

Vitesse Semiconductor has appointed Coventry-based DT Electronics as its sole distributor and representative for the UK and Ireland following termination of its agreement with Insight Memec in recent weeks.

Vitesse specialises in niche semiconductors for high-speed applications in communications, networking and storage-area-networks. The products are seen as complementary to the distributor's products from SMSC, Exar, IDT and Gennum that address these markets. DT Electronics will support existing Vitesse customers in the UK and sees further opportunities for new business within its own customer base.



“The Vitesse line is another example of a semiconductor company that provides market-leading products within its chosen niche. As a design-led distributor, these are exactly the kinds of products we're looking for to help our customers develop innovative and cost-effective products,” said DT Electronics' marketing director, Gerry Hewitt.



Siegmar Hausberger, director of European sales for Vitesse added, “DT Electronics is one of the very few remaining independent distributors in the UK that achieves demonstrable success in winning new designs for semiconductor principals. Our products are not commodities, they were therefore the natural choice for Vitesse. With very little overlap between our existing customers and theirs we see great potential for growth in both of our businesses through this deal.”

