Deltron to acquire Quiller

Deltron UK Ltd has acquired Quiller Electronics. Based in Bournemouth and founded in 1991, Quiller is an exclusive UK distributor with a turnover of £4.7m covering a comprehensive number of international electromechanical component manufacturers.

Deltron UK Ltd, based in North Lincolnshire, is part of The Deltron Group which is fully quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has operating companies in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The Deltron Group is a electromechanical component distributor providing specialist design-in sales and marketing services. These services are supported by in-house manufacturing.



Deltron UK Ltd focuses on three core business areas, namely connectors, switches and magnetic products. The acquisition of Quiller Electronics Ltd provides Deltron UK Ltd with a stronger market position in the UK market.