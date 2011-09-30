Happy crowds at Enics Day 2011

© Enics / Evertiq

Yesterday, EMS-provider Enics hosted this year's supplier event. It was indeed crowded with suppliers, customers - and a few invited competitors were mingling too.

”I feel privileged to host such an event as this. We have been trying to get out beyond the traditional company/customer relation. We are in a market today that is more situational and where it has become more important with whom to align so the value chain gets the most out of it.”“This is materialized in this event where we meet old friends as well as a few competitors that has been invited. In today’s market we have to find new ways to work together. We do not have to become best friends but that does not make us enemies.”“We have had very positive response on this event from both customers and suppliers. I think today’s topics has been very interesting as well. Megatrends for example is something that is very important to Enics and the rest of the market.”