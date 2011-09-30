© SACOM Electronics Production | September 30, 2011
iSlave behind the iPhone?
Hong-Kong-based SACOM – Students & Scholars Against Corporate Misbehaviour – has a record of looking into working conditions in Asia, particularly in China were most of today's electronics are being manufactured. They also take a closer look at Foxconn and Apple. Or better; the Foxconn factories were Apple products are being churned out.
In 2010, Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn announced plan for relocation to inland provinces after the spate of suicides in its Shenzhen manufacturing hub. The Henan provincial government was the first to attract such investment. Production commenced in August 2010, only a month after the conclusion of the contract.
With all the support provided by the regional government, workforce in the factory has reached 52'500 (over the space of just 1 year), whilst production capacity for the iPhone in the Zhengzhou facility reached 100'000 per day.
In the meantime, SACOM has also conducted investigation into the living and working conditions in Henan. The reports – yet again – does not paint a pretty picture.
Here are some of the findings:
Factory environment: The production site in the Processing Zone is a temporary site that was offered by the local government a month after the contract was signed between the government and Foxconn. The permanent site for Foxconn is designated in the Airport Zone. While the construction work on the plants is still in progress, Foxconn has put some of the plants in operation. Basic facilities like canteens and food stores are not ready. Workers can hardly find a place to wash their hands after work. Dust flies around on the construction site and there is flooding during rainy days.
Wages
In early 2011, Foxconn incorporated the food allowance (CNY 240) and housing allowance (CNY 150) into the basic salary of workers across the country. The basic salary at Foxconn factories in Zhengzhou is CNY 1'350. Renting of the dormitory and consumption of food is deducted from workers’ salaries automatically.
Working hours
The SACOM investigation was conducted during the low season. On the top of the 174-hour regular shift per month, most of the respondents state that the monthly overtime is 50-80 hours, which exceed the 36-hour legal limit.
The massive poisoning at the Wintek factory in Suzhou in 2009 and the explosion at the Foxconn factory in Chengdu in May of this year make the public question the occupational safety at Apple suppliers. Lots of workers from the metal processing department in the Economic Development Zone can be easily identified by the stains on their clothes and shoes. Some of them are machine operators who produce the silver frames for iPhones, while some others work on cleaning, assembling, and quality control, etc. Most of the workers are male.
The Law of the Prevention and Treatment of Occupational Diseases requires employers to ensure work safety in the workplace. Article 20 provides that there should be adequate protective measures, both in facilities and on equipment, for workers against occupational disease. There must be clear indication of the harm from the chemical in use (article 26). In addition, pre-post and on-post occupational health training should be provided to workers (article 31).
Water and electricity suspension
Yu Kang is the permanent dormitory. It can house 140'000 people. Construction is still going on, and water and electricity suspension frequently occur.
Long queue in canteen
A majority of the workers is not satisfied with the quality of the food. In the Airport Zone, the capacity of the canteen cannot meet the demands of workers. Some workers have to queue up for 20-30 minutes in the canteen. If they arrive at the canteen late, they can only get a very small potion of food. It makes them frustrated.
In the Airport Zone in particular, both the factory and the dormitories are situated in a remote area. The bus service does not have the capacity to serve tens of thousands workers. In Area K of the Airport Zone, there is no bus service available and workers have to walk for 20-30 minutes from the factory to the dormitory, and vice versa.
Trade union & hot line
According to the Trade Union Law in China, a trade union should be democratically elected by workers. At Foxconn, workers know that a union exists, but have no idea how it was formed. To cope with public pressure during the spate of suicides, Foxconn also set up a care hotline for workers. In both cases workers feel it is a window-dressing tactic and do not rely on either for help.
-----
Source: The entire report can be found at SACOM's website. / All images © SACOM
With all the support provided by the regional government, workforce in the factory has reached 52'500 (over the space of just 1 year), whilst production capacity for the iPhone in the Zhengzhou facility reached 100'000 per day.
In the meantime, SACOM has also conducted investigation into the living and working conditions in Henan. The reports – yet again – does not paint a pretty picture.
Here are some of the findings:
Factory environment: The production site in the Processing Zone is a temporary site that was offered by the local government a month after the contract was signed between the government and Foxconn. The permanent site for Foxconn is designated in the Airport Zone. While the construction work on the plants is still in progress, Foxconn has put some of the plants in operation. Basic facilities like canteens and food stores are not ready. Workers can hardly find a place to wash their hands after work. Dust flies around on the construction site and there is flooding during rainy days.
Wages
In early 2011, Foxconn incorporated the food allowance (CNY 240) and housing allowance (CNY 150) into the basic salary of workers across the country. The basic salary at Foxconn factories in Zhengzhou is CNY 1'350. Renting of the dormitory and consumption of food is deducted from workers’ salaries automatically.
Working hours
The SACOM investigation was conducted during the low season. On the top of the 174-hour regular shift per month, most of the respondents state that the monthly overtime is 50-80 hours, which exceed the 36-hour legal limit.
“It is apparent that these provisions have not been honored by Foxconn.”Work safety
The massive poisoning at the Wintek factory in Suzhou in 2009 and the explosion at the Foxconn factory in Chengdu in May of this year make the public question the occupational safety at Apple suppliers. Lots of workers from the metal processing department in the Economic Development Zone can be easily identified by the stains on their clothes and shoes. Some of them are machine operators who produce the silver frames for iPhones, while some others work on cleaning, assembling, and quality control, etc. Most of the workers are male.
The Law of the Prevention and Treatment of Occupational Diseases requires employers to ensure work safety in the workplace. Article 20 provides that there should be adequate protective measures, both in facilities and on equipment, for workers against occupational disease. There must be clear indication of the harm from the chemical in use (article 26). In addition, pre-post and on-post occupational health training should be provided to workers (article 31).
Water and electricity suspension
Yu Kang is the permanent dormitory. It can house 140'000 people. Construction is still going on, and water and electricity suspension frequently occur.
Long queue in canteen
A majority of the workers is not satisfied with the quality of the food. In the Airport Zone, the capacity of the canteen cannot meet the demands of workers. Some workers have to queue up for 20-30 minutes in the canteen. If they arrive at the canteen late, they can only get a very small potion of food. It makes them frustrated.
“It is dangerous, especially in early morning or at night, because there is no proper pavement and workers can only walk on the road side, with trucks and cars running at high speeds.”Transportation
In the Airport Zone in particular, both the factory and the dormitories are situated in a remote area. The bus service does not have the capacity to serve tens of thousands workers. In Area K of the Airport Zone, there is no bus service available and workers have to walk for 20-30 minutes from the factory to the dormitory, and vice versa.
Trade union & hot line
According to the Trade Union Law in China, a trade union should be democratically elected by workers. At Foxconn, workers know that a union exists, but have no idea how it was formed. To cope with public pressure during the spate of suicides, Foxconn also set up a care hotline for workers. In both cases workers feel it is a window-dressing tactic and do not rely on either for help.
-----
Source: The entire report can be found at SACOM's website. / All images © SACOM
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments