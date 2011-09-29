MSC opens Sales Office in the USA

MSC Vertriebs GmbH has opened a sales office in San Francisco, USA to expand its market presence. The main focus is on embedded computer technologies with emphasis on innovative COM Express and Qseven modules.

Mike Miller, who has many years of experience in the embedded market, is CEO of the newly formed MSC Embedded Inc. He will be competently and technically supported in the USA by a business development and technical support manager. Mike Miller said, “We have observed a growing demand in the USA for our embedded computer products and are now able to provide a broad selection of standard devices and solutions for various applications in sectors such as automation, medical electronics, automotive, POS/POI and gaming. Our medium-term goal is to have a sales split of about one third each generated in Europe, Asia and the USA.”



Wolfgang Eisenbarth, Marketing Manager Embedded Computer Technology at MSC Vertriebs GmbH, added, “The market expansion into the USA is an important step toward establishing MSC even more strongly as a global player in the embedded computer sector. MSC has been internationally active for many years and with our office in San Francisco we are now able to offer our customers in the USA the best possible support.”