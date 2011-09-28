Electronics Production | September 28, 2011
Apple to switch from Samsung components?
That the two giants aren't into 'befriending each other' is well known by now. With well above 20 lawsuits between them, will Apple now be looking to push Samsung out its i-products all together?
A coin certainly has two sides, as the saying goes. And this particular one certainly does. However, it might have a similar image imprinted on both sides this time: A gap that is getting wider and wider.
Apple, under a constant pressure from Android these days, is not willing to relent a single yard of precious ground. That the Samsung Galaxy S II has been a huge success is troublesome for Apple, to say the least. Analysts have even gone so far as to speculate whether the Galaxy has indeed cut into the hype that usually comes with a new iPhone-release.
Furthermore, Samsung is closing in on Apple. The 2Q sales showed that Apple is indeed at the smartphone-top, but Samsung is not far behind, and – with a better growth rate – they are perhaps set to pass Apple.
To make matters worse, Samsung is not only competing for sales with Apple. They are also a major component supplier for quite a portion of the iPhone. For every Samsung mobile phone sold, Samsung gets a lot of money. For every iPhone, Samsung also gets some money.
That Apple could decide to 'dump' Samsung is thus not entirely surprising. Would Samsung benefit from it?
The answer is perhaps a 'definite maybe'. Samsung, well renowned for memory and chip technology might not be willing to share that success with its nemesis. Why? Well, money talks. Fact is that Samsung get around 5.8% for its revenue as a component supplier from Apple. Samsung's own devices however bring around 50% of total company revenue.
How would it affect the two companies then, if they decided to indeed part ways?
Analyst Nho Geun-chang, working at HMC Investment Securities says in a Reuters interview:
"For Samsung, (the) biggest concern is reduced order from Apple. Without Apple's big backing, it would be difficult for Samsung to boost its chip market share sharply. Apple is leveraging the fact that it's got alternative suppliers. They may offer inferior or more expensive components but it's something consumers barely notice and something Apple can successfully use to pressure Samsung."
Apple, under a constant pressure from Android these days, is not willing to relent a single yard of precious ground. That the Samsung Galaxy S II has been a huge success is troublesome for Apple, to say the least. Analysts have even gone so far as to speculate whether the Galaxy has indeed cut into the hype that usually comes with a new iPhone-release.
Furthermore, Samsung is closing in on Apple. The 2Q sales showed that Apple is indeed at the smartphone-top, but Samsung is not far behind, and – with a better growth rate – they are perhaps set to pass Apple.
To make matters worse, Samsung is not only competing for sales with Apple. They are also a major component supplier for quite a portion of the iPhone. For every Samsung mobile phone sold, Samsung gets a lot of money. For every iPhone, Samsung also gets some money.
That Apple could decide to 'dump' Samsung is thus not entirely surprising. Would Samsung benefit from it?
The answer is perhaps a 'definite maybe'. Samsung, well renowned for memory and chip technology might not be willing to share that success with its nemesis. Why? Well, money talks. Fact is that Samsung get around 5.8% for its revenue as a component supplier from Apple. Samsung's own devices however bring around 50% of total company revenue.
How would it affect the two companies then, if they decided to indeed part ways?
Analyst Nho Geun-chang, working at HMC Investment Securities says in a Reuters interview:
"For Samsung, (the) biggest concern is reduced order from Apple. Without Apple's big backing, it would be difficult for Samsung to boost its chip market share sharply. Apple is leveraging the fact that it's got alternative suppliers. They may offer inferior or more expensive components but it's something consumers barely notice and something Apple can successfully use to pressure Samsung."
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments